Bauer loses no-hit bid, shutout in 7th inning in LA debut

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Bauer lost his no-hit bid and a shutout during the seventh inning in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut against the Colorado Rockies.

Trevor Story singled to lead off the inning and Charlie Blackmon followed with a two-run homer. Ryan McMahon later hit another two-run homer.

Before the inning, the only Rockies player to reach base Friday night against Bauer had been C.J. Cron, who walked in the second inning and reached on Justin Turner’s error in the fifth.

Bauer kept the Rockies off balance by mixing in a cutter, slider and four-seam fastball. He was pulled after 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, three hits and two walks on 96 pitches.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $102 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles in February after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA last season with Cincinnati.

There’s only been one no-hitter at Coors Field — by former Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo on Sept. 17, 1996. The last no-hitter by the Dodgers was on May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler and three relievers combined for one at San Diego.

___

