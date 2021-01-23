Colgate cancels basketball games against Bucknell

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colgate has cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball games against Bucknell due to positive COVID-19 tests with Bucknell’s programs.

The men were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday in Hamilton, while the women had games set for both days in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.



All four contests will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.

The Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball games against Lehigh scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, also will be postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.