Crunch blanked by Comets, 3-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Utica Comets, 3-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.



The loss moves the Crunch to 18-10-3-0 on the season, but Syracuse still won the 14-game season series against Utica, 7-5-2-0.

Crunch goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 28-of-31 shots. Joel Hofer stopped all 26 shots he faced in net for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on their one power play opportunity, but went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

After two scoreless periods, the Comets opened scoring 5:17 into the third. Lukas Jasek won the faceoff in the right circle and sent the puck back for Nolan Stevens to send in with a quick wrister.

Utica doubled the score at 15:39 when Nikita Alexandrov hit the empty net. Less than two minutes later, Stevens potted his second of the night when he jammed in a centering feed from Tyler Tucker from along the end boards.

The Crunch travel to Rochester for their final game of the season on Saturday.