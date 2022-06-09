(WSYR-TV) – General Manager Stacy Roest of the Syracuse Crunch says the team signed forward Gabriel Dumont to a two-year AHL contract Thursday.

Dumont completed 75 games with the Crunch last season and tied for first with 30 goals. The 31 year-old has played four seasons with the Crunch and served as captain for two.

Roest says they are excited to have Gabriel for two more seasons. He says, “His competitiveness and team-first attitude during practice and games are invaluable qualities in the locker room and on the ice. As captain, he plays an important role in leading by example and showing our prospects how to be professional.”

Dumont has appeared in 629 career AHL games, totaling 167 goals and 385 points. After appearing in 46 games with the Lightning over two seasons, he set career-highs during their 2016-17 season with 39 games played, two goals and four points.

Ticket packages for next season are now on sale and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S State St. in Syracuse or by phone at (315) 473-4444.