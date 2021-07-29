Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy throws against a Baltimore Orioles batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push.

The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.

The 32-year-old Duffy is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16. He missed more than a month earlier this season with a similar injury.

Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season. He got off to a super start, going 4-1 with an 0.60 ERA after five outings.

Duffy began his major league career with the Royals in 2011, helped them win the 2015 World Series and was 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA while with Kansas City.

With 10 years in the big leagues and the last five with the same team, Duffy could have vetoed a trade. Instead, he’s going back to Southern California, where’s he from, and leaving a team out of playoff contention for a club in the thick of the race.

The Dodgers are three games behind San Francisco in the NL West after losing to the Giants 5-0 on Thursday. Los Angeles holds the top wild-card spot.

Duffy could fill the rotation spot that Trevor Bauer held. Bauer was played on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on July 2 under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Police and MLB are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against the pitcher, and his leave has been extended through Aug. 6.

The Dodgers designated outfielder DJ Peters for assignment to make room for Duffy.

