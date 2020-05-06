Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With an eye on the future, the Dolphins loaded up in the draft with 11 picks — highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.

The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.

