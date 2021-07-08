Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts after being ejected in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday afternoon during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mattingly and the club agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season.

“There was a deadline in the contract by which we had to make our feelings known, and that was coming up real soon,” Ng said, “We just decided to make sure to get it done. A little bit early but, nonetheless, we wanted to make sure to tell you guys.”

The Marlins ended a 17 year playoff drought when they reached the postseason in 2020. That accomplishment earned Mattingly NL Manager of the Year honors.

Miami is currently last in the NL East but has won the first three games of a four-game series against the World Series champion Dodgers. ___

