Empire State Winter Games cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The 2021 Empire State Winter Games have been canceled because of safety concerns posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers said in a statement Tuesday that the challenges and uncertainty presented by COVID-19 prevent the organization from appropriately planning, organizing, and producing events safely in more than 30 sports.
The events in the 41st edition of the games were originally scheduled for late January in the Lake Placid region of the Adirondack Mountains. Empire State Winter Games executive director Molly Mayer says she remains hopeful the games can host a virtual or social media event for 2021 participants.
