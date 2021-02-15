Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead at 38

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida.

Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites oat 10240 Palm River Road and spoke with him.

After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Jackson was then located deceased around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement:

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer released a statement Monday night saying the organization was “shocked and saddened” to hear of Jackson’s passing.

“During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field,” the statement said. “Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation.”

Jackson who went to college at Northern Colorado and was selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2012 where he played until retiring in 2016.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, twice with the Chargers (2009, 2011) and once with the Bucs (2012).