LOS ANGELES (AP) — From the stadium to the sea, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans Tuesday for this summer’s MLB All-Star Game, the franchise’s first time as host in 42 years.

Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and the game was canceled. Last year’s game was played in Denver.

The stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier located 18 miles west of Chavez Ravine will be the backdrops for events starting July 15.

“No city and no city’s fans have supported their team like the Dodgers’ fans have,” team President Stan Kasten said. “They are hungry for this game and they are very excited that we are finally going to have it.”

The All-Star Game is July 19.

“I hope I make it,” said Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, an eight-time All-Star. “All the road teams that come in and get to play here, they say what a great place Dodger Stadium is. We’re excited to share it.”

Capitalizing on the 42 years since they hosted, the Dodgers will be honoring Jackie Robinson, who wore No. 42 when he broke baseball’s color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago. His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on the day of the All-Star Game.

“There’s a lot of opportunity that came from Jackie and all the other players that kind of came through,” Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said.

The Futures Game and the celebrity softball game will be played on a Saturday for the first time.

The Home Run Derby is July 18, the same day workouts will be held.

Play Ball Park will be set up at LA Live featuring baseball and softball, music and a red carpet for the All-Star players and their families to strut before being shuttled to Dodger Stadium. Some indoor events will be at the nearby convention center.

The MLB draft begins Sunday night on the outdoor plaza at LA Live.

From Friday through Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier and nearby beach, fans can attend free events that include instructional youth baseball and softball, a daily yoga class and baseball-themed sand sculptures. Batting and pitching cages will be set up on the pier. MLB will join Heal the Bay to stage a beach cleanup on July 16.

The Dodgers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1980, when they had four selections: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Jerry Reuss, who was the winning pitcher. The National League beat the American League, 4-2. Future Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt was an AL reliever.

The Dodgers first hosted the game in 1959 when they played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after moving to the West Coast from Brooklyn. Dodger Stadium, third-oldest in the majors, didn’t open until 1962.

