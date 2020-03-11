Ivy League cancels all spring athletics amid coronavirus outbreak

PRINCETON, N.J. — The Cornell men’s lacrosse team is 5-0 and currently ranked #2 in the nation, but the Big Red will not finish their season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Ivy League announced via a press release on Wednesday they will be cancelling all athletic events through the remainder of the spring.

The conference made the unanimous decision to cancel spring athletics after many schools in the Ivy League, including Cornell, decided to hold their classes online after spring break.

The Big Red were scheduled to play Syracuse University in their annual game on April 7th. This game is usually circled on the calendar for local lacrosse fans.

The release said, “In accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals, several Ivy League institutions have announced that students will not return to campus after spring break, and classes will be held virtually during the semester. Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue.”

With winter sports wrapping up, the release says that individual schools will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate.

