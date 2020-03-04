Judge, Stanton likely to start on IL; Sale’s elbow hurting

Injured outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss the New York Yankees’ opener at Baltimore on March 26.

Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started, and the right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.

“He feels it more now in the pec,” general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday. “It’s moved down toward the pec. We’re just trying to figure it out and determine what’s bothering him. In the meantime, I can just tell you he is feeling better in the last 48 hours.”

Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman thinks Stanton will be back in April.

“For the time frame, obviously, we’ve got to get the healing component done for a Grade 1 strain and then rehab it,” Cashman said. “With arguably, what, 3 1/2 weeks to go before opening day I think we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

CHRIS SALE

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has soreness in his pitching elbow and has undergone an MRI.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the discomfort Monday morning, the day after his 18-pitch batting practice session. Team doctors reviewed the MRI results and sent them to Dr. James Andrews.

Sale’s batting practice session Sunday was the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts — his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.

YANKEES 9, RED SOX 1

Masahiro Tanaka struck out five over three perfect innings in his second start, and DJ LeMahieu had a two-run single in a six-run first inning off Martin Pérez. Gio Urshela hit his first home run, a solo shot. Five of the six runs off Pérez were unearned. He allowed four hits and a walk, retiring two batters. Rafael Devers hit his second home run, among just two hits for the Red Sox.

CARDINALS 6, ASTROS 3

Paul Goldschmidt homered off Justin Verlander, who allowed three runs — two earned — three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Matt Wieters also homered for St. Louis. Dakota Hudson allowed one run and two hits in four innings.

NATIONALS 5, ORIOLES 3

Max Scherzer allowed two runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts in his second start. Andrew Stevenson and Howie Kendrick had RBI singles, Juan Soto hit a two-run double and Asdrúbal Cabrera added a sacrifice fly in a five-run fifth inning. Pedro Severino had an RBI triple, Mason Williams singled in a run and Chris Davis had a sacrifice fly for Baltimore, giving him seven RBIs in six games.

MARLINS 6, METS 1

Noah Syndergaard gave up three runs — two earned — and two in five innings with five strikeouts. Garret Cooper had a solo home run and Chad Wallach, the son of former MLB player Tim Wallach, added an RBI single off Syndergaard. Jeff McNeil led off the Mets’ first inning with his first home run. Jordan Yamamoto yielded pone run and four hits in three innings.

RAYS 5, BRAVES 2

Brandon Lowe singled and walked twice. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta and Ronald Acuña Jr.. went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .105. Ozzie Albies had two hits and is hitting .444 in 18 at-bats.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 1

Marwin González hit his first home run and had a two-run double, and Miguel Sanó hit his first homer. Randy Dobnak, in line for the fifth spot in the rotation, allowed one hit in three shutout innings. Closer Taylor Rogers struck out two in a scoreless inning. Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens, hit his first homer for Detroit.

ANGELS 11, INDIANS 7

Michael Hermosillo had a three-run homer and RBI single for the Angels. Andrew Heaney allowed two runs and three hits in three innings. Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes hit his third home run. César Hernández also hit a two-run homer and Carlos Santana had a solo shot. Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs and three hits over two innings in his first start.

RANGERS 6, GIANTS 5

Wilmer Flores hit his first home run and Buster Posey added an RBI single for San Francisco. Logan Webb, in line for the fifth spot in the rotation, allowed one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Texas started Jordan Lyles yielded three runs and three hits in three innings. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his third home run. Joey Gallo went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and is hitting .188.

CUBS 10, ROCKIES 10

Nolan Arenado hit his second home run, a two-run drive. Ian Happ led off the game with a home run and added an RBI single. Willson Contreras had a two-run single for Chicago. Carlos Quintana gave up three runs and in two innings.

PADRES 9, BREWERS 0

Garrett Richards, who struggled in three September starts last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery in July 2018, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in his first spring training start. Abraham Almonte hit a grand slam in a seven-run third inning and Trent Grisham had two hits. Milwaukee starter Shelby Miller walked two with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Logan Morrison had the Brewers’ only hit.

ATHLETICS 6, WHITE SOX 5

Top five prospect Jorge Mateo had three singles, stole his third base and drove in two runs. Ryan Goins had a two-run single. Nicky Delmonico singled and hit his first home run for Chicago. White Sox starter Reynaldo López allowed one run, three hits and three walks in three innings.

ROYALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4

New third baseman Maikel Franco went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Kansas City. Trevor Rosenthal struck out three in a scoreless inning of relief. Salvador Perez was 0 for 4 as the designated hitter.

Arizona starter Luke Weaver allowed two runs and two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. Kole Calhoun homered off Greg Holland.

