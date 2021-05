ERIE, P.A. (WSYR-TV) — The Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team defeated Saint Anselm College 11-7 in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals on Sunday.

Matthew Hutchings led the Dolphins with three goals, followed by Colin Sypek and Ross Filtch who each added a pair for Le Moyne.

Jake Nelson, Kevin Sheehan, Zach Pierce, and Ben McCreary all added one for Le Moyne as well.

The first seeded phins will take on the three seed, Mercyhurst, on Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m.