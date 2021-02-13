LeBron warned for flopping; NBA also warns teammate Kuzma

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James complains about the lack of a foul call during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James was warned Saturday for violating the NBA’s anti-flopping rule after a play in which the superstar appeared to fall dramatically with little or no contact.

The league also warned teammate Kyle Kuzma for flopping in the same game, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-105 victory over Memphis on Friday.

James was between two Memphis players when teammate Anthony Davis took a shot from the other side of the court. James fell backward and threw his arms into the air, and a foul was called as the Grizzles players looked on in frustration.

Kuzma was defending against Dillon Brooks when he spun all the way around and tumbled across the baseline.

Flopping penalties have been infrequent in recent years after the league began cracking down on the act of trying to fool referees into calling fouls by initiating penalties in the 2012-13 season. After a first-time warning, a player is fined $5,000 fine for a second offense.

___

