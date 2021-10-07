Masks no longer required but ‘strongly recommended’ at Crunch games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch have announced that fans attending home games this season must still be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but masks are now strongly recommended, not required for fans 12 and older inside the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After adhering to American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the Crunch were required to eliminate seats and close off section in the arena, resulting in a decrease in the arena’s capacity. Following this adjustment, the Arena now falls below the threshold for Onondaga County’s mandatory mask mandate for indoor events. Children 12 and younger must still be masked at all games and it is strongly recommended that fans still remain masked. All Crunch staff and arena employees working the events will be fully masked.

“We are now, at this time, able to remove the County’s mask mandate for our Crunch home games,” Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon said. “It is important to reiterate that our mandatory vaccination policy, which played a role in this decision, is still in full effect and will be until further notice. We believe this maintains the safest possible environment, enables fans the choice to wear masks inside the arena, and allows those same fans to fully enjoy the experience of Syracuse Crunch hockey.”

