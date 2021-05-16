Meghan Tyrrell leads Syracuse women’s lacrosse to NCAA quarterfinals with seven goals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse women’s lacrosse defeated ninth-seeded Loyola 20-8 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.

The Lady Orange had a bye in the first round of the tournament and took on Loyola in the Carrier Dome.

Meghan Tyrrell led the Orange with five goals. Sam Swart picked up three for Cuse, and Emma Tyrell and Emma Ward both had a pair of goals.

Jenny Markey, Emily Ehle, and Cara Quimby each added a goal for the Orange.

Asa Goldstock had six saves in goal.

Syracuse will take on the Florida Gators, who knocked out Jacksonville 18-2 earlier Sunday, in the tournament quarterfinals.