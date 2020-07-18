Mets and Yankees set to square off in two spring training games on back-to-back nights

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — After weeks of playing intrasquad games, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are set for a spring training Subway Series on Saturday and Sunday.
The Mets and Yankees will play two exhibition games, one on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and the second on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.
Teams are only allowed to play three exhibition games against other opponents before the 60-game season begins on Thursday, July 23. Saturday’s game will be the first for either team against another opponent since spring training was originally suspended in March.
No fans will be allowed at any MLB games this season.
Saturday’s game can be seen on SNY or the YES network.
