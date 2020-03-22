Multiple US Olympic teams asking for Summer Games to be postponed

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Lolo Jones, of the United States, competes in the Howard Schmertz women’s 60-meter hurdles at the Millrose Games track and field meet in New York. After competing in two Summer Olympics as a hurdler and one Winter Games as a bobsledder, Jones, 37, came into the year hoping for one more shot on the track. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced almost every major sporting event to be cancelled or postponed, but as of now the Olympics are planning to continue with the Summer Games as scheduled.

Some U.S. Olympic organizations are calling for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo to be postponed.

On Friday, U.S.A. Swimming sent a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee asking them to advocate that the Summer Games be postponed until 2021.

USA Swimming respectfully requests that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/q5bhUwi05q — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 20, 2020

In their letter, U.S.A. Swimming says, “Our world class swimmers are always willing to race anyone, anytime and anywhere; however, pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer.”

The letter continues to say, “The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations. … Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all.”

On Saturday, U.S.A. Track and Field followed the example set by U.S.A. Swimming.

Max Siegel, the CEO for the U.S.A. Track and Field organization, released the following statement requesting the games be postponed:

We acknowledge that there are no perfect answers, and that this is a very complex and difficult decision, but this position at least provides our athletes with the comfort of knowing that they will have adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to participate in a safe and successful Olympic Games. Max Siegel, CEO for the U.S.A. Track and Field organization

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place at the end of July in Tokyo.

For more local sports, follow Mario Sacco on Twitter @MarioSaccoNC9

More from NewsChannel 9: