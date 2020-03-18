NASCAR drivers start their virtual engines for new online racing series

Live Now
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — Fans! Start your engines! NASCAR and iRacing have announced the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition esports series that will showcase racing’s most talented and popular drivers.

NASCAR postponed events through May 3, prioritizing the health and safety of fans, the industry and race communities. The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will provide much-needed racing entertainment for sports fans on the premier motorsports racing simulation platform, often used by NASCAR drivers to prepare for race events.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive experience on race day,” said Ben Kennedy, vice president of racing development for NASCAR. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

Legendary drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell will be competing for the top spot.

The multi-week series revs up Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Check out NASCAR.com for more details.

