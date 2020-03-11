NCAA: Only essential staff and limited family members allowed at basketball tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS – March Madness will have a very different feel in 2020 as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact events across the nation.

In a press release by the NCAA, it was announced on Wednesday that all upcoming NCAA championship events including the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be played with only essential staff and limited family members in attendance.

The release says the decision was made after consulting with public health officials and a COVID-19 advisory panel.

The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed. Mark Emmert, NCAA President

Ice hockey, wrestling, swimming & diving and indoor track & field championships are among other sports that will be played with the same regulations.

