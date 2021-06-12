Nets’ Harden out, Green questionable for Game 4 at Milwaukee

Injured Brooklyn Nets player James Harden, center left, greets Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, June 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets again won’t have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Sunday’s game. Nash added that both players are “progressing well.”

Harden hasn’t played since leaving Game 1 of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. Green hasn’t played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain.

Green last played in Game 2 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets lead the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-7 matchup.

