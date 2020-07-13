NFL’s Washington Redskins could change name as soon as Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The NFL’s Washington Redskins is expected to change its name.

The team has resisted calls to change its nickname, which many say is insensitive to Native Americans.

ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara says the decision could come as early as today.

The franchise has been called the “Redskins” since 1933 before it moved from Boston to Washington in 1937.

The name has been a hotly contested debate for decades.

Washington owner, Daniel Snyder, told USA Today in 2013 that “we will never change the name of the team,” adding “as a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it’s all about and what it means”.

But the recent focus on race relations has brought new scrutiny to the team’s name.

Earlier this month, reports that the team is ditching the Native America imagery from its logo after FedEx threatened to pull its stadium-rights sponsor.