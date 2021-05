(WSYR-TV) — In this week’s episode, Erik talks about analytics in the world of sports (0:00-9:35) before chatting with the Syracuse Crunch owner, Howard Dolgon, about his journey from Brooklyn to owning an AHL franchise. (9:36-52:42)

You can watch the podcast in the player above, but if you’re looking for more backstory about the early days of the Syracuse Crunch, make sure to keep out the oral history on how the franchise came to be. Just click the link below.