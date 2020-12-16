Professional lacrosse leagues PLL and MLL are merging

Kansas State became the latest team to withdraw from bowl consideration Wednesday when the school paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play.

The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.