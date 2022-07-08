(WSYR-TV) — Puma revealed on Friday “Stewie 1,” the signature basketball shoe for Cicero-North Syracuse legend Breanna Stewart. It’s Puma’s first new women’s signature basketball sneaker in over 10 years.

Puma says that the new shoe “embodies Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature.”

Puma shares that the flame molding morphs into calming ripples in the midsole to represent the duality of Stewart’s game and personality. There’s also a north star on the shoe’s sole that was inspired by Cicero-North Syracuse High School, where she graduated from in 2012.

“Working with Puma to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” said Breanna Stewart. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

Puma Chief Brand Officer Adam Petrick says that a signature sneaker for Stewart was long overdue and the team was proud to work with her.

The shoe goes on sale this fall on puma.com, in the Puma NYC flagship store, and in select retailers. It retails for $35 to $140 and launches with an apparel pack of nine other items: the Stewie Packable Jacket, Stewie Packable Snap Pan, Stewie Sports Bra, Stewie Shorts, Stewie Crewneck, Stewie Legging, Stewie Graphic Tee, AOP Graphic Tee, and Stewie Jersey.