Remainder of Mets-Nationals series postponed due to COVID-19

NEW YORK — The remainder of New York Mets and Washington Nationals series has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Mets announced Friday.

Major League Baseball announced the series between the two teams, which included games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been rescheduled as follow-up testing and contract tracing involving members of the Nationals organization continue, the Mets tweeted.

Scheduling updated will be provided when available.

The Washington Nationals’ game against the New York Mets was postponed Thursday after at least three of the 2019 World Series champions’ players tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Washington also has a fourth player considered a “likely positive.” He did not identify any of the players involved.

“For the most part, the whole team has been — we put them — in lockdown and they’re self-quarantining,” Rizzo said.

The team flight from Florida to Washington at the close of spring training on Monday created close contact among players and staff.

The Nationals — who finished tied for last in the NL East in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — were supposed to send Max Scherzer to the mound to face New York’s Jacob deGrom on Thursday in a matchup between pitchers who own a total of five Cy Young Awards.

