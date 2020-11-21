Reports: Carmelo Anthony re-signs with Portland Trailblazers

PORTLAND (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse basketball legend Carmelo Anthony is reportedly re-signing with the Portland Trailblazers.
According to Shams Charania, an NBA insider for The Athletic, Anthony is signing a one-year deal with the Portland Trailblazers.
After being ousted by all 30 NBA teams for most of the 2018-19 season, Melo got back into the NBA when he signed a deal with Portland midway through last season.
In 58 games with the Trailblazers last season, Carmelo averaged 32 minutes per game, scoring just over 15 points per game, while grabbing an average of 6.3 rebounds per game.
Anthony enters the 2020-21 season as a ten-time NBA All-Star and is currently 15th on the all-time NBA scoring list. At age 36, Melo has a chance to move into the top ten on the scoring list at the end of this year.
