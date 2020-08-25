Revolution coach Arena suspended 2 more games, fined $15,000

NEW YORK (AP) — New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been suspended for two more games and fined $15,000 for confronting game officials after receiving a red card in the team’s July 25 match against Philadelphia.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced the punishment on Monday “for confrontational conduct and unacceptable and offensive language directed towards match officials.”

Arena served the first game of his suspension on Thursday. He will also miss Tuesday’s match against D.C. United and Saturday’s against the New York Red Bulls. Assistant coach Richie Williams is expected to lead the team.

Arena was issued a red card after the final whistle of a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia in the final match of the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament last month. Players were also upset that referee Ismail Elfath ended the match in the fourth minute of stoppage time instead of awarding the Revolution a final corner kick.

