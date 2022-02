Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. While sports have always been indivisible from politics and public conflicts, there has been a major ground shift in the years since Michael Jordan made public neutrality on all non-sports issues an essential part of his brand. Now, there is almost an expectation of advocacy, especially with the precedent set by Colin Kaepernick’s protests and the embrace by many of the Black Lives Matter cause. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.

ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Although the NFL has encouraged teams to look at Kaepernick, he has yet to receive another pro contract.

No title or release date for the docu-series was announced.

Lee directed the 2009 film, “Kobe Doin’ Work,” on Lakers great Kobe Bryant. That film examined Bryant’s work ethic and basketball prowess through a single Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs.