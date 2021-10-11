Syracuse Alum Colin Bennie is top American finisher at Boston Marathon

BOSTON, N.Y. (CUSE ATHLETICS) – Colin Bennie was the top American finisher at the 2021 Boston Marathon, crossing the line in seventh overall.

The Massachusetts native, who was a top-10 finisher at the NCAA Championship on the Orange’s 2015 national title squad, crossed the line in 2:11.26. Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the race in 2:09.51.

It’s his third top-10 finish in a major marathon in little more than a year. He made his marathon debut at the 2020 Olympic trials, where he took ninth. He then finished third at the Marathon Project, racing to a time of 2:09.38, before his seventh-place finish on Monday.

Fellow Orange alum Paige Stoner took 18th in 2:35.55. The 2017 ACC Cross Country Champion, Stoner and Bennie both train for Reebok Boston Track Club, under former Orange head coach Chris Fox.

It wraps up a strong weekend for the Orange, which had two alums finish in the top-eight of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.