Syracuse Mets Saturday night game rescheduled for later this summer

SYRACUSE, NY (SYRACUSE METS) – Saturday night’s postponed game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings will be made up on Wednesday, August 25th. First pitch of game one on August 25 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games. The Mets and Red Wings will conclude their current series with one game on Sunday, July 18 at 1:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Saturday’s date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Tickets for Syracuse Mets home games between now and August 1st are on sale now and can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., or online anytime at syracusemets.com.