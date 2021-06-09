Syracuse travel team wins ‘Top Dog Tourney’ in Philly

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 12-and-under Syracuse Junior Chiefs travel baseball team battled through the heat and competition to capture the MSI Top Dog Tournament title in Pennsylvania this past weekend.

The Chiefs beat teams from New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York at the Maplezone Sports Institute Village outside of Philadelphia.

“So proud of these players and want to thank all the siblings and parents that travel every week to support their son, brother, and the Jr. Chiefs.” said Mike DiPaulo, Head Coach.

Syracuse outscored opponents 42-7 en route to the title.

Below is the roster for 12U Syracuse Chiefs:

Head Coach Mike DiPaulo

Asst. Coach Joe Grotto

#3 Paolo Munetz – Liverpool

#7 Riley Clemons-Butenko – Fayetteville

#11 Lorenzo Laface – Liverpool

#12 Zane Ison – Cazenovia

#13 Luis Garcia – Syracuse

#22 Rocco Grotto – North Syracuse

#33 Jeremy Palmer – Clay

#34 Chace Shepard – South Fulton

#36 Jai Penalver – Ithaca

#42 Cody Crane – Wolcott

#50 Kellen Pens – Syracuse

#95 Alex Miller – Hannibal