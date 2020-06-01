The Latest: Japanese MotoGP canceled because of virus

The gates of St. Edwards’ Lewis-Chen Family Soccer Field are locked and marked closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, St. Edwards says they are cutting cut six sports programs including men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s soccer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Japanese MotoGP has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was scheduled for Oct. 18 at the Twin Ring Montegi circuit. Organizers say they hope to return to the same venue next year.

Japan has a big presence in the sport and is the home of manufacturers Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki.

Organizers say this is first time since 1986 that Japan will not host a race.

MotoGP says it is trying to restart the season with races staying in Europe until mid-November. A race in Japan after that would be too late in the season.

___

Brazilian soccer club Vasco da Gama says 16 of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rio de Janeiro club says the positive results came after tests were conducted on about 250 people.

Three players have already recovered and the others remain separated from the group.

The club says it will begin a series of medical evaluations on squad members.

Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro said Sunday one player in each squad tested positive. Atlético said Ecuadorean midfielder Juan Cazares had the virus. Cruzeiro announced that forward Vinícius Popó was infected.

There is still not date set for the return of soccer in Brazil.

___

