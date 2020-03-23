The Latest: Packers helping provide $1.5 million for relief

A man walks past a large banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes Canada saying it won’t send a team to the games this year and the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games, also calling for a delay. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Green Bay Packers are establishing funds that will provide $1.5 million to assist efforts to respond to the coronavirus in Brown County, Wisconsin – which includes Green Bay – and the Milwaukee area.

The $1 million Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is directed toward Brown County and is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back also is directing $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

Packers officials said the organization will consult with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and community partners in Milwaukee to evaluate the needs in each area and determine where the funds will be directed.

Packers Give Back already donated $30,000 last week to benefit the Brown County United Way’s emergency response fund for those impacted by COVID-19. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and his wife Laura have donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County, Wisconsin.

___

The top three Canadian junior hockey leagues have called off the remainder of their seasons and playoffs, and the Memorial Cup trophy given out to the national champion will not be awarded for the first time in its 102-year history.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the cancellation of the Quebec Major Junior, Ontario and Western Hockey League playoffs and the Memorial Cup tournament in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The CHL says: “Given the troubling state of our global climate and public welfare, there is still too much risk and uncertainty to move forward in good conscience.”

The 2020 Memorial Cup was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The National Hockey League season has been paused, though officials are still hopeful it can resume and the Stanley Cup be awarded. The International Ice Hockey Federation recently canceled the world championship that was scheduled to be played in Switzerland in May.

___

Three college lacrosse players whose seasons ended because of the coronavirus pandemic are organizing a virtual 5-kilometer race for athletes across the nation to raise money for a foundation that assists people with cancer and their families.

Michael Sowers of Princeton, Grant Ament of Penn State and Ally Kennedy of Stony Brook are leading #LastShift2020 to be run April 6 as part of National Student-Athlete Day.

Athletes are being encouraged to post video of themselves running individually through their neighborhoods or on treadmills, or they can even jog in place.

Each participant pays a $20 registration fee and will have a fundraising page.

Proceeds go to the HEADstrong Foundation. The Pennsylvania-based charity was founded by Nicholas “HEAD” Colleluori, a Hofstra lacrosse player who died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2006.

___

USA Gymnastics is joining the growing chorus of sports governing bodies asking for the 2020 Olympics to be delayed.

The organization says a majority of senior national team members indicated in an anonymous survey that they were in favor of the games being pushed back. The International Olympics Committee is considering postponing the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says the organization would not specify how long of a delay it is asking for but added that most respondents were pushing for a year. Leung says the respondents’ biggest concerns centered around the health and safety of the world in general. They also were worried about the inability to train properly. Gyms in some states have been shuttered as part of a lockdown designed to help slow the spread of the virus.

Leung says the respondents who wanted the games to go forward as scheduled were concerned about whether their bodies could withstand another year of training. Some respondents also worried about whether they could absorb the cost of extending their elite careers another 12 months.

If the games are postponed, the 2020 Olympic trials would also be pushed back. Leung says the organization still hopes to hold a national championship in 2020. The event currently is scheduled for June 4-7 in Fort Worth, Texas. Leung says USA Gymnastics is looking at different options in terms of competition schedules.

___

The New York Jets and their owners, the Johnson family, have made a $1 million joint donation to multiple United Way agencies in the New York/New Jersey area to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The team announced Monday that contributions will support the United Way of New York City’s COVID-19 Community Fund, the United Way of Northern New Jersey’s ALICE Recovery Fund and the United Way of Long Island’s United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19.

New York City is quickly becoming a hot spot for the new coronavirus, and Mayor Bill de Blasio says hospitals are 10 days away from running out of basic supplies. More than 12,000 people have tested positive in the city, and almost 100 have died.

The UWNYC Covid-19 Community Fund allows the agency to quickly deploy resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need. The ALICE Recovery Fund is a crisis recovery fund that will address needs of households that struggled to afford the basics even before the pandemic. United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19 will also help meet the basic needs of families affected by the public health emergency.

___

The New York Giants have closed their team headquarters in the Meadowlands because of the coronavirus.

The Giants announced Monday they closed the Quest Diagnostics Training Center after business on Friday. Ten days earlier they had ordered most of the team’s personnel to work remotely from home. Now everyone will.

Security will continue to guard the building. The Giants took their coaches and scouts off the road on March 13 and halted all business travel.

___

The acclaimed equestrian summer tournament at Spruce Meadows in Canada has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Four tournaments over five weeks were to start June 4 . The event annually draws dozens of international and domestic riders and horses, and thousands of spectators, to the facility near Calgary, Alberta.

Canada’s Olympic champion Eric Lamaze, the all-time money leader at Spruce Meadows, and international riders such as American Kent Farrington, Britain’s Scott Brash and Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat compete there.

“These are such trying times and truly without precedent,” Spruce Meadows President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott said Monday in a statement.

Spruce Meadows planned to offer $6 million in prize money in 2020. September’s Masters has not been canceled.

___

The manager of Turkish soccer club Galatasaray says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Fatih Terim announced on Twitter on Monday that he was “in safe hands in hospital” and asked fans not to worry.

The 66-year-old Terim had called for the postponement of Turkey’s league games after the country continued games without spectators even after most other leagues in Europe stopped. The league games were halted on Friday.

Earlier, Galatasaray’s deputy president Abdurrahman Albayrak also tested positive for the virus.

___

The Carolina Hurricanes will temporarily close offices at PNC Arena beginning Tuesday so employees in hockey and business operations can work remotely due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement Monday, team president and general manager Don Waddell says the team will continue to operate “as normally as possible given the circumstances.”

The team also announced there will be a blood drive Thursday at the arena in partnership with UNC REX Healthcare, WakeMed and The Blood Connection. Precautions will include asking donors to wait in their cars to allow for social distancing, spacing donor chairs “as far apart as possible” and encouraging donors to make an appointment.

___

The Kansas City Chiefs are matching the charitable work of their players, announcing that the organization will donate a number of meals equal to the number players donate to food pantries in the metropolitan area.

The challenge began when wide receiver Tyreek Hill donated 6,000 meals to Harvesters and challenged his teammates to do the same. Tight end Travis Kelce upped him by donating 12,000 and 15 weeks’ worth of food for Operation Breakthrough, which distributes supplies to children in poverty. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes answered with 15,000 meals and $100,000, and safety Tyrann Mathieu drove the total to more than 100,000 by donating another 30,000 meals.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also said he will donate an unspecified number of meals to local food pantries.

___

Germany wants the Olympic Games postponed until next year at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak.

German Olympic Sport Federation president Alfons Hörmann tells news agency dpa he would have liked a clearer stance from the IOC, one day after the governing body said it would make a final decision on postponement within four weeks.

“We would have liked a clear statement now that the games definitely won’t take place on the scheduled dates and that discussions on alternative dates were being held,” Hörmann says. “We would prefer a postponement until next year at least.”

The Olympic Games are due to begin in Tokyo from July 24.

___

UEFA has formally postponed the Champions League final scheduled to be played on May 30 in Istanbul.

UEFA says no decision has been made finding a new date, amid a shutdown of European soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic that has no end in sight.

Only four teams advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals before the remaining Round of 16 games scheduled on March 17-18 were postponed.

UEFA says the Europa League final, due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland, and the Women’s Champions League final, scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria, are also postponed.

___

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin isn’t sure athletes from winter sports should get another year of eligibility despite missing the sport’s premiere event, the NCAA Tournament.

Martin said Monday that only a small percentage of college seniors are included in the sports’ postseason tournaments. He says the vast majority completed their seasons before conference tournaments and other postseason events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin’s Gamecocks had their opening game of the SEC Tournament called off two weeks ago.

The NCAA is expected to vote on granting eligibility for athletes affected by COVID-19 on March 30.

Martin says he’s struggling with giving another full season to players simply because they missed out on the championship phase of college basketball’s year. He says: “I get that’s a hard decision and a decision that eventually has to be made.”

___

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are pledging $1.5 million to relief funds in Ohio combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced that the Haslams have earmarked $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

The Haslams also own the Columbus Crew in the Major Soccer League.

Their gift follows contributions by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who donated $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi’s donation of 100,000 meals to the food bank.

___

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger is trying to remain patient while biding his time back home in Switzerland and hoping the NHL’s regular season will resume eventually.

Krueger says he’s “still hanging on to the possibility,” and adds he’s been trying “not to let my brain go there until that plug is actually pulled on us.”

Krueger spoke to Buffalo-area reporters during a conference call Monday, 12 days after the NHL postponed its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sabres were waiting to play a game in Montreal on March 12 when the league announced its decision. The team then flew home.

The first-year Sabres coach and the players remained in Buffalo through the weekend in anticipation that teams would eventually be allowed to hold practices. He booked a flight to Switzerland once the NHL pushed back its timeline from a two-week break to 45 days.

Krueger keeps in touch with players and team management by text, and says he has no knowledge of any Sabres testing positive for COVID-19.

The Sabres had 13 games remaining and had fallen out of playoff contention.

Krueger believes there is still much to be gained for the Sabres to continue playing, but adds he’ll abide by whatever decision the NHL reaches on whether to resume the regular season.

As for the possibility of the NHL holding its playoffs in the summer and awarding the Stanley Cup as late as September, Krueger said “there’s nothing that I cannot imagine as an option.”

___

The president of the Portuguese Olympic Committee says he hopes the Tokyo Games are postponed.

José Manuel Constantino says “the most reasonable thing is for the IOC, the Tokyo organizing committee, the Tokyo government and the Japanese authorities to find a consensual solution to allow the Tokyo Games to take place on another date.”

Constantino was speaking to Rádio Observador.

He says “I hope the games are postponed.”

Constantino’s comments come a day after the IOC said it was considering a postponement and would make a final decision within four weeks.

Constantino says Portugal’s Olympic team is not prepared at the moment, adding “some athletes found alternative ways to prepare themselves, but others don’t have the conditions to do so.”

___

Pacaembu Stadium in São Paulo is being turned into an open-air hospital to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The 45,000-seat stadium that was built for the 1950 World Cup is expected to have more than 200 beds and should be ready in 10 days. Construction began on Saturday.

___

The president of the Norwegian Olympic Committee is recommending that athletes from the country are not sent to the Tokyo Games if they take place as scheduled.

Berit Kjøll says “it will not be possible to carry out a Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in July as planned” because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Kjøll says she respects the IOC’s request to “come up with a well thought-out and good plan for when the games can be completed.”

The Norwegian federation previously had said the Tokyo Olympics should only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it will not be sending athletes to the Olympics unless the games are postponed by a year. Australia says it was advising its athletes to prepare for an Olympics in 2021.

___

Basketball governing body FIBA is telling players around the world to stay inside.

FIBA president Hamane Niang and secretary general Andreas Zagklis says that in “no circumstance should our passion to play basketball surpass the importance of following the instructions of the public authorities” when it comes to helping ensure public health.

FIBA says it plans to make decisions soon about the Basketball Champions League, the Basketball Champions League Americas and the Basketball Africa League — as well as all suspended international competitions.

FIBA also is monitoring the Olympic developments as the world begins bracing for — and in some cases, advocating for — a postponement of this year’s Tokyo Games. Since qualifying is not yet completed, FIBA says “there is a growing need for answers to be provided quickly.”

Niang and Zagklis added that “we will not ask our players to go somewhere, where we would not send our own children.”

___

Russia has backed the International Olympic Committee’s approach of taking time to consider postponing the Tokyo Games and condemned the body’s critics.

The IOC says it will make a decision within four weeks and the Russian Olympic Committee endorsed that plan by calling for “complete support.”

The ROC says “we view as unacceptable any attempts to bring pressure on the organizations in charge responsible of staging the games and to force them to take rash decisions.”

Canada has said it will boycott the Tokyo Olympics unless they are postponed and Australia has called for athletes to prepare for a 2021 event.

Russia was faced with sending a neutral team to the Tokyo Olympics under sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency. But those measures can’t be implemented until there’s a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where hearings have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak. It’s unclear whether CAS could still rule before the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24.

___

The Spanish soccer federation and the Spanish league say the suspension of professional soccer in the country will continue until government officials “consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.”

The soccer competitions had been initially suspended for two weeks, but on Sunday the government said the country’s state of emergency would likely be extended, meaning the entire nation may have to remain in lockdown until at least April 11.

Spanish authorities say more than 33,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country, with 2,182 deaths.

___

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest postponement means there will be no Formula One races until the middle of June at the earliest.

The race at the Baku City Circuit was scheduled for June 7.

The first seven races of the Formula One season had already either been postponed or canceled.

___

A group representing track and field athletes has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Athletics Association’s statement comes a day after the International Olympic Committee set itself a four-week deadline to decide on a delay.

Athletics Association president Christian Taylor and vice president Emma Coburn say “we’re imploring the IOC to announce the postponement of Tokyo 2020 Olympics much sooner than in four weeks’ time.”

Taylor is a long jumper and Coburn is a runner. Both competed for the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The group says more than 4,000 athletes have responded to a survey it conducted, with a large majority favoring postponement.

Dina Asher-Smith, the world champion in the 200 meters, has also called for a quicker decision by the IOC.

The British sprinter writes on Twitter “does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training – whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway.”

___

The Australian Olympic Committee has advised its athletes to prepare for an Olympics in 2021.

Ian Chesterman, Australia’s team leader for Tokyo, says “it’s clear the games can’t be held in July.”

“Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them,” Chesterman said in a statement released Monday by the Australian Olympic Committee.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll says Australia has athletes based overseas and training in central locations around the country.

“With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation,” Carroll said.

The Canadian Olympic Committee earlier said it won’t send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they are postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these games.”

The IOC says it is considering all options. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to start July 24.

___

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus impact.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

Whether Tokyo can hold the Olympics as planned from July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports