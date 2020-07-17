The Latest: England wants fans in stadiums in October

A ball carrier wears a face mask prior to the friendly soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Le Havre, in Le Havre, western France, Sunday, July 12, 2020. For the first time since the coronavirus shut down sports and chased away spectators, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and other soccer stars are going to play again in front of fans. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.

No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia … in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

