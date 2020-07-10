The Latest: Virginia says 2 tested positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Virginia says two football players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate for at least 10 days, along with other members of the program found to have come into close contact with them.

The school says 110 players were tested when the player returned to campus beginning July 5 for voluntary workouts. The players were all tested before the workout began, the school says. It adds that none of the players that tested positive have required hospitalization.

The tests were administered by UVA athletics sports medicine.

The players with positive test results will self-isolate for 10 days, or until they have been fever-free for at least three days, whichever is longer. They also will undergo cardiac screening before they are permitted to join daily sports functions.

The school did not indicate how many others were determined through contact tracing to have come into close contact with the players infected. It also did not indicate whether any coaches or other football staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All those found to have come into contact with the infected players will be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions in that time.

San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Posey announced his decision on Friday. He says his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season. Posey had missed three practices while dealing with a personal issue.

Posey joins other big-name players like Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado’s Ian Desmond and Arizonna pitcher Mike Leake in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.

— Josh Dubow reporting.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play two exhibition games at Fenway Park before baseball’s delayed regular-season opener.

Toronto will visit Boston on July 21 and 22 before heading down to Tampa Bay for its opener. The Red Sox are scheduled to open at home against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24.

