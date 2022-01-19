Tottenham stages latest-ever comeback to win an EPL game

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura, left, Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn,Tottenham’s Ben Davies celebrate their victory during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Tottenham staged the latest-ever comeback to win a Premier League game on Wednesday.

Manchester United’s second-half turnaround was quite the surprise, too.

On a dramatic night in England’s top division, Tottenham was losing to Leicester after 94 minutes and 52 seconds. Within two minutes, Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn had scored two goals to seal a 3-2 win pretty much out of nowhere.

It sparked wild scenes as Tottenham’s players clambered over advertising signs to celebrate in front of their fans, with stewards having to intervene.

“We showed today that we don’t want to give up. Never,” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose unbeaten league record at the London club was preserved.

As an extra reward for Tottenham, the victory took the team above fierce rival Arsenal and into fifth place in the league — only one point off the Champions League positions with games in hand.

The previous latest comeback to win came in arguably the Premier League’s most famous match, when Manchester City scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 and clinch the title in May 2012.

As for Man United, Ralf Rangnick’s under-pressure team put in a wretched first-half display at Brentford and was lucky to be 0-0 at halftime, only for Anthony Elanga — with his first Premier League goal — Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to score after the break in a 3-1 win. Ivan Toney pulled a late goal back for Brentford.

United stayed seventh but is one point behind Tottenham having played two games more.

TOP-FOUR RACE

With the title increasingly looking like heading again to Manchester City, which holds an 11-point lead, the race for the top four and qualification for the Champions League might be the most interesting aspect of the second half of the season.

Two points now separate fourth-place West Ham and Man United in seventh, with the four teams in that mini-battle having all played a different number of games because of postponements caused by COVID-19 cases. Indeed, Tottenham has played three fewer games than the team above it, West Ham, and four games fewer than third-place Chelsea, which is eight points ahead of Tottenham.

Tottenham visits Chelsea on Sunday before the league goes on a winter break.

Harry Kane is getting closer to his best form and the England captain could have scored three goals before finally netting Spurs’ equalizer in the 38th, canceling out Patson Daka’s 24th-minute opener.

James Maddison restored Leicester’s lead before Bergwijn’s late show, having only come on as a 79th-minute substitute.

He drove home from close range just before the fifth minute of added-on time had elapsed, after fellow sub Matt Doherty had ran onto a ball over the top.

Soon after the restart, Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans gave away possession, Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defense and Bergwijn ran onto it, rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post from an acute angle in the seventh extra minute.

“We didn’t deserve to lose it but we have to learn,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “They won the game on our mistakes.”

RONALDO’S REACTION

Cristiano Ronaldo’s display of petulance after being substituted in the 70th minute provided an intriguing subplot in United’s win.

The Portugal forward, who had missed United’s last two games because of a hip injury, walked off the field slowly after the board flashed up to show he was being replaced by Rashford. He muttered to himself and was seen throwing his arms up in apparent disgust.

“That is normal — a striker wants to score,” United manager Ralf Rangnick said. “But he has come back from a little injury and it was important to remember we have got another game coming up.”

United’s second-half display masked a dreadful first 45 minutes, during which goalkeeper David De Gea produced three great saves to keep the visitors in the game.

“We are the smallest club in the Premier League, Manchester United the biggest. We destroyed them in the first half, they didn’t have a sniff,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

“Three huge chances and there could only have been one winner of this game. They are unbelievably lucky.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80