Tuesday’s Sabres game postponed due to NHL COVID Protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tonight’s Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders game is postponed due to the NHL’s COVID Protocol.

According to the league, due to weather on Monday, the Sabres changed their travel schedule to fly to New York today.

The NHL says this is to complete COVID contact tracing and testing protocols appropriately.

League officials announced they are rescheduling the game for a future date.

