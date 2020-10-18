Tampa Bay’s Godwin, Green Bay’s Adams return from injuries

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Henry scored two touchdowns as the Titans won 42-16. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin and Green Bay’s Davante Adams are back in their respective lineups after missing time because of hamstring injuries.

The Packers are trying to remain undefeated with a win against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Godwin missed three of the Buccaneers’ past four games. Adams sat out the past two for the Packers.

Meanwhile, running back Leonard Fournette is inactive for Tampa Bay because an ankle injury that also sidelined him two weeks ago. Running back LeSean McCoy is active after missing one game and part of a second with an ankle injury.

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, who’ve played through injuries the past two weeks, are active for the Bucs. Tampa Bay is trying to improve to 4-2 this season.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is inactive for the Dolphins with a groin injury. Miami is trying to get its record back to .500 with a victory against the winless New York Jets.

___

GREEN BAY AT TAMPA BAY

Packers: RB Tyler Ervin, CB Kevin King, QB Jordan Love.

Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, OLB Quinton Bell, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, G Aaron Stinnie.

___

NEW YORK JETS AT MIAMI

Jets: QB James Morgan, QB Sam Darnold, CB Quincy Wilson, LB Jordan Willis, T Mekhi Becton, DL Nathan Shepherd.

Dolphins: B/WR Malcolm Perry, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB Jordan Howard, LB Kyle Van Noy, DE Jason Strowbridge.

___

HOUSTON AT TENNESSEE

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Buddy Howell, ILB Peter Kalambayi, OT Charlie Heck, TE Jordan Akins.

Titans: OL Daniel Munyer, OL Isaiah Wilson, DB Chris Jackson, DL Matt Dickerson and LB Will Compton.

___

CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH

Browns: S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Karl Joseph, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, DE Joe Jackson, DE Vincent Taylor.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, WR Diontae Johnson, ILB Ulysses Gilbert, G David DeCastro, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry.

___

DETROIT AT JACKSONVILLE

Lions: QB David Blough, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Elijah Lee, OL Logan Stenberg, G Kenny Wiggins, WR Quintez Cephus.

Jaguars: DE Josh Allen, DT Abry Jones, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Daniel Ekuale, WR Dede Westbrook, QB Jake Luton.

___

CINCINNATI AT INDIANAPOLIS

Bengals: K Austin Siebert, WR Auden Tate, RB Trayveon Williams, LB Markus Bailey, G Keaton Sutherland.

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR Daurice Fountain, LB Darius Leonard, OT Chaz Green, TE Mo Alie-Cox, WR Dezmon Patmon, DE Ron’Dell Carter.

___

CHICAGO AT CAROLINA

Bears: CB Duke Shelley, S Deon Bush, LG Arlington Hambright, WR Riley Ridley, OLB Trevis Gipson.

Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Will Grier, CB Eli Apple, G Dennis Daley, DT Woodrow Hamilton.

___

BALTIMORE AT PHILADELPHIA

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, DB Anthony Levine, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL Ben Bredeson, DE Derek Wolfe.

Eagles: RT Lane Johnson, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, S Marcus Epps, LB Duke Riley, QB Nate Sudfeld.

___

DENVER AT NEW ENGLAND

Broncos: QB Jeff Driskel, G Netane Muti, TE Noah Fan, RB Melvin Gordon, WR K.J. Hamler, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DT McTelvin Agim.

Patriots: DL Carl Davis, DB Myles Bryant, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Dalton Keene, QB Brian Hoyer.

___

WASHINGTON AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Washington: QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Thomas Davis Sr., DE Nate Orchard, G Joshua Garnett, T David Sharpe, TE Marcus Baugh.

Giants: S Adrian Colbert, LB TJ Brunson, OT Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DE RJ McIntosh, OLB Lorenzo Carter.

___

ATLANTA AT MINNESOTA

Falcons: CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, RT John Wetzel, DE Takk McKinley.

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, CB Kris Boyd, WR/KR K.J. Osborn, CB Holton Hill, RG Dru Samia.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL