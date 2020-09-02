Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey by Tour de France jury

Belgium’s Wout Van Aert smiles after crossing the finish line ahead of Netherland’s Cees Bol, center , to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers (113,7 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Privas, southern France, Wednesday, Sept.2, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

PRIVAS, France (AP) — Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe was stripped of the yellow jersey on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5.

British rider Adam Yates was moved to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds. TV footage showed the French rider grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his squad about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the finish.

Riders are not allowed to receive provisions during the final 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) of a stage.

Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the fifth stage in a sprint finish.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports