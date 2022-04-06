THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Yankees’ Opening Day game against the Red Sox has been rained out before it even had a chance to begin.

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that the game, scheduled for Thursday, would be pushed to Friday at 1:05 p.m. The postponement was due to a storm system that’s expected to bring rain and possible severe weather to the area Thursday night.

Ticketholders may use their Thursday tickets on Friday or exchange them for another regular-season game at Yankee Stadium. Fans with complimentary tickets and folks with tickets from the Commissioner’s Initiative for Kids must use them for the rescheduled game on Friday, according to the Yankees. For more ticket information, visit yankees.com/raincheck.

For fans who can make the game on Friday, gates will open at 11 a.m. Pregame ceremonies will begin around 12:30 p.m.