FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tessa Newton is a junior at G. Ray Bodley High School and she is a force to reckoned with on the mat.

“Out of the 18 ya know 16 girls we have she is one of the hardest workers and one of the most consistent wrestlers since we started,” says head coach Madison Himes.

Just this year, four schools from Central New York fielded all-girls wrestling teams this winter.

“The fact that I heard girls wrestling I was pumped. I was jumping up and down,” says Newton.

“It’s really amazing. I’ve always wanted to show other people that girls can do what boys can.”

Newton has pinned almost every opponent she’s faced this season so far.

“Ya it’s great, I love it. It’s awesome. A lot of girls that started this year are new and never wrestled before but it doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t pick it up,” says Himes.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot more. In the off-season I would go to the boys tournaments with them and ya I would lose but it’s not all about losing and winning. It’s about having fun,” Newton adds.

Many, think wrestling is a seasonal sport. But to be as good as Newton, you’ve got to put the work in.

“I show up to practice like every day and I try as hard as I can every day.”