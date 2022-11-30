DeWitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Luke McQuaid started playing volleyball in the 8th grade.

“I mean without Luke we wouldn’t be able to go where we’ve went. His approach to the game and his approach at practice leading everybody has been huge for us,” says head coach Jake Cline.

Volleyball gives McQuaid something no other sport does.

“It’s just so much fun. I mean teammates first of all. It really is a full-team sport. You can’t just have one guy out there from a pass to the set to the hit,” says McQuaid.

Speaking of teammates, McQuaid and the Jamesville-DeWitt Red Rams won their first-ever state title a couple of weeks ago in the division two championship. This was also Section III’s first boy’s volleyball state title.

“It took a whole lot of work as a full team. We’ve improved so much coming from last year’s defeats and sectionals. It really motivated us and everybody got so much better,” says McQuaid.

McQuaid credits all of the guys on his team for making him the player he is today.

“Coming into practice and all the guys. Without anyone else on the team, even the guys on the bench, they help make me better even in practice. It’s a whole lot of fun,” continues McQuaid.

And he’s made friendships that will last an eternity.

“All these guys are definitely some of my best friends, some that will last my entire life,” says McQuaid.