EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Isabelle Chavoustie is a force to be reckoned with on the pitch.

“She can move quickly side to side. She’s extremely smart on the field. She knows how to lead by example and communicate in a positive way to all of her teammates,” says head coach Jaime Vollmer.

The star goalie has been playing on the ESM varsity soccer team since the 8th grade.

“As soon as I came up here I was welcomed on the team for sure and that was one of the years we went to sectionals again and we played New Hartford,” says Isabelle Chavoustie.

“She was able to make saves. She was able to take shots on girls that were four years older than her. She was able to handle herself in a social environment. We always take those into consideration when moving players up in the 8th grade,” says Vollmer.

Chavoustie has gotten better and better every year. In fact, she was named first-team all-league last year.

“I mean it feels really good. It’s great for me but a lot of it goes to the defense because that would have not happened like for me without them,” says Chavoustie.

Chavoustie credits all of her soccer success to the ESM program.

“I’ve played with the same players for my whole entire soccer career which has definitely helped and it’s also just I feel so much more comfortable and way better playing in the same place and being brought up in the same place,” says Chavoustie.