BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Solomon Holden-Betts has been running on Baldwinsville’s varsity cross country team since the 9th grade.

“It felt so good. I was fortunate to do that but it was definitely weird. It was a weird time gap because these kids were big and older,” says Holden-Betts.

But being challenged at such a young age has made Solomon into a cross country star.

“He’s probably one of the most driven athletes I’ve ever coached. He sets really high goals for himself and accomplishes them. He is rarely satisfied with how he does in a race even if he wins or PR’s by 20 seconds. He’s always trying to push himself to be better,” says head coach Katie Dolan.

Holden-Betts recently led the Bees to a SCAC metro title and won an individual title too

“Ah it definitely felt good. It was promising because there is just outstanding competition in Section III that I’ll be facing from league to sectionals to states so it was super fortunate that I could get it done on the home field one last race there. Wanted a little bit better of time but grateful that I was able to have great competition and come out with a win,” says Holden-Betts.

Holden-Betts credits the Baldwinsville cross country and track and field program for making him into the runner and person he is today

“It’s definitely been a huge part because Baldwinsville where people look at Section III may not be the top school that they look at but it’s definitely a developing program especially with new leadership coming on. It’s taught me so much. I’ve looked at other schools and can’t picture another place I’d rather be,” says Holden-Betts.