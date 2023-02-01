CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – C-NS wrestling coach David Wise saw something special in Kamdin Bembry at a young age.

“At the end of the year, he wanted to be a part of the varsity team so I threw him in the Class AA tournament. He took fifth in the Class AA’s as an eighth grader and I was like see, this is where you needed to be,” said David Wise.

“It was fun. It was alright. I still had a positive winning record at the end of the season so that’s a good start,” added Bembry.

Bembry has continued to grow. Now as a junior, he is a force to be reckoned with on the mat.

“It’s been great to see that progress year by year not only as a student but as an athlete too. He studies the sport on and off the mat just as he does with his school work,” said Wise.

Recently, C-NS wrestling made history and you better believe Bembry was a big part of it.

“It was coming down towards the end. The first match he beat a kid that was fourth in the section and took him down in overtime to win 3-1 and then he pinned a Fulton kid to almost seal the match for us and bring us home that first section title,” said Wise.

“When we got handed the section shirts and medals. I cried a little bit. I had a little tear dripping,” added Bembry.

Wrestling is Bembry’s world. He has his coaches, especially David Wise, to thank for that.

“I don’t know where I would be without wrestling. It’s like humility that gets ingrained into you. I feel like the more you wrestle the more you realize there is still more to do and it changes you as a person.”