Central Square, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When it comes to bowling, Central Square senior William Allen is the guy.

“He has the ability to adjust to any lane and come out and go up against any team. Even when he’s struggling, he comes in and really knocks down a lot of pins which helps,” says head coach Ryan Hendry.

Allen leads by example. He’s been a role model for this squad since he was a freshman.

“He’s just been a great kid. He’s been a contributing member for four years. He’s helped lead the team. He’s doing everything you can ask of a player to a coach.”

Allen played baseball but realized later on that bowling was his true love.

“It’s unique and difficult sometimes because you have to do a lot of adjustments. It’s hard to get good as well so it’s just a mix of a lot of things,” says Allen.

It may be hard to get good at the game, but Allen is there.

“Definitely proud of myself because I was not good when I started. I just wasn’t very good. Nowhere where I am now. That’s all I can really be thankful for. The improvements I’ve made, I’ve done with it.”