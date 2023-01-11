MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Eli Kligerman is a junior swimmer at Fayetteville–Manlius High School. Right before the start of the season, Kligerman broke his wrist.

“I was beyond determined. I would have cut my hand off to get back in the water if it would get me back in sooner,” says Kligerman

“The moment he was cleared he was back in the water like a slingshot and he is already leaps and bounds within the last five weeks,” says assistant coach Josh Smith.

After weeks of physical therapy, Kligerman is back and cleared to go.

“It’s huge to be back here with the team. I feel like we’re more than a family so to be back with all these guys here swimming is nothing quite like it,” says Kligerman.

Kligerman has won almost every single race since his return.

“He is second to none when it comes to hard work and effort put into the pool. He is extremely regimented. You can let him run his own practice and he still would be the hardest worker even without coaches watching him,” added Smith.