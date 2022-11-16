MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – TJ Conley was born to play football. His father, Dan Conley, was a star for Syracuse back in the day and then later coached there.

“It was kind of something we just picked up. Our whole family just going there and supported him when he was coaching. I just picked it up in the backyard and fell in love,” says TJ Conley.

Conley has many memories of going to Syracuse football games to see his dad on the sidelines.

“I remember giving my mom the blue and orange M&M’s and standing up every time they get a first down,” says Conley.

Having a dad who played the game and coached it helped Conley become the player he is today and he is forever thankful for it.

“Obviously not a lot of kids have that privilege so being able to go home after practice or something small and say hey I’m not doing this as good as I want to be doing it and he’s just able to fix it super quick,” says Conley.

As the saying goes, like father like son. Conley has made a name for himself on the gridiron.

“I remember seeing him for the first time in the fall of 2019 at a passing league and I was like who’s that kid? He was just smooth. He developed into a really good football player,” says head coach Dan Sullivan.

His time though at FM and in a hornets uniform has come to a close and his presence on and off the football field will certainly be missed.

“Having that constant of hey look at that guy over there. Look at how he’s doing it is how you should do it, that presence I hopefully has been instilled in the younger guys now” says Sullivan.