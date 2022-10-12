LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Emerson Gellert has been making a big splash for Liverpool.

“One swimmer that comes to practice every day who is ready to work, ready to practice, and is a captain,” says head coach Madison Hall.

Gellert made the varsity swim team as an eighth grader.

“I think it was the meet here, I made my first varsity cut. I don’t remember who it was against but it was very exciting,” says Emerson Gellert.

“Say she has to do something or a coach will say let’s try to get this time and she will go after it no matter what. She won’t have doubts, she won’t be negative about it and she is constantly trying to push herself in every way possible,” Hall adds.

The star swimmer has pushed herself to more than a dozen first-place finishes in her high school swimming career.

“I’m incredibly happy to see the time drops and stuff. It’s also difficult when I compare my times to past years and I am not always where I want to be so it just pushes me to work harder,” adds Gellert.

All of her hard work over the years has paid off. Gellert credits the Liverpool swim program for not only making her a better athlete but also allowing her to build friendships that will last forever.

“I definitely thank the team and being a part of it and knowing that it’s only a three-month sport so you really want to make those connections with the girls on the team so you have friendship all year round,” says Gellert.